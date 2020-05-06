Labour Ministry should direct states to immediately stop 'massive salary cuts': Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The labour arm of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Wednesday demanded the Labour Ministry that it should write to states to immediately stop "massive salary cuts".

"Huge salary cuts are made by nearly 14 state governments and DA freeze by the central government. No guarantee is being given whether the amount so withheld will be returned or when it will be returned," BMS said in a release.

"States like Kerala has unscrupulously exceeded all limits by compulsorily cutting a total of one month's salary (six days salary per month for 5 months) through an ordinance. BMS opposes unilateral decision on DA freezing. Low wages employees should be exempted from freezing," it added.

The BMS further said that the government has to immediately start creating a National Register of Migrant Workers for creating a database, proper identity, portability, labour law protection, social security benefits, etc.

"Inter-State Migrant Workers Act, 1979 is grossly violated when train fare is collected from workers, contractor or principal employer not providing them wages or food in the labour camps. The government should also immediately formulate a National Policy on Migrant Workers," it said.

The BMS said to the Labour Ministry that 93 per cent of the unorganised sector workers spread over the country especially in the villages are in very difficult livelihood situation. Directions should be given to local bodies to protect their livelihood, it added.

"The condition of pensioners is pitiable now. Those EPF pensioners who are getting below Rs 3000 should be given a relief of Rs 1000. No salary cut should be made from the pension. Those retiring during the corona lockdown should be paid pension calculated including the additional DA," it said.

The BMS said that an excess amount of Rs 80000 in the ESI fund should be utilised to extend ESI to the unorganised sector in the wake of the health crisis.

"Government should declare a stimulus package targeting mainly the working population, job intensive sectors like tiny, micro, small industries, agriculture and allied sectors. Food security should be ensured to every citizen," it added. (ANI)

