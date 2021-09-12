Labourer electrocuted to death in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): One person died due to electrocution in the Bhati mines area of Delhi.

The victim has been identified as Mahender(35) who used to work as a labourer.



During the course of the enquiry, it has been revealed that the victim got an electric shock at an electricity pole near his house and was taken to AIIMS hospital where he was declared brought dead, said the Delhi Police.

The police said, as a precautionary measure, the electricity of the locality was disconnected through Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) staff and a case under the 304A IPC section was registered.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

