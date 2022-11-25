"Lachit Barphukan's bravery ensured Assam's resistance against Aurangzeb..." Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, hailed the bravery of Lachit Barphukan on his 400th birth anniversary and said that it was his bravery that ensured Assam was able to resist Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

While addressing a plenary session on the second day of the celebration of Lachit Barphukan's 400th birth anniversary, Sarma said, "In the annals of India's glorious history, today is a very significant day, which marks the crushing defeat of Mughals at hands of Ahom army led by General Lachit Barphukan".

The BJP leader further hailed the bravery of the General showcased during the Mughal era.

"At a time when parts of our country were under the Mughal Empire, the bravery of Lachit Borphukan ensured that Assam was able to resist the imperialist designs of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb," he said.

The Assam CM further praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing lasting development and peace in the Northeast region.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah has a deep understanding of the rich history and culture of Assam and his leadership today has been playing a crucial role in bringing lasting development and peace in our region," Sarma further said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and the chief guest, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off the Lachit Divas cultural celebrations in the national capital at Sunder Nursery.



The celebrations of Lachit Divas will come to an end with a three-day finale from November 23 to 25 in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the last day's events.

This is the first time the legendary Ahom Army General Lachit Barphukan and his achievements are celebrated outside his home state to pay nationwide tribute to mark the leader's 400 birth anniversary.

Born on 24th November 1622 in Charaideo, he was known for his extraordinary military intelligence for defeating the Mughals, halting Aurangzeb's expanding ambitions in the Battle of Saraighat. The grand event is being marked on the sidelines of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The programme kickstarted with a traditional prayer of the Tai Ahom community followed by a Sattriya performance on Sita Uddhar by Mridusmita Das Bora and team, a medley of folk dances of Assam presentation by maestro Ranjit Gogoi and a drama depicting the illustrious life of Lachit Barphukan. Popular Assamese singer Papon set the stage on fire with his enchanting performance of Assam's unique folk music.

"This cultural evening will be based on patriotism, We will try to project the culture and civilisation of Assam. This whole year we celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan in Assam. It was launched by former president Ram Nath Kovind in February this year. We have organised an exhibition and brought many valuable items from the Guwahati museum, reflecting the glorious history of Assam right from the days of Kumar Bhaskar Varma. We also have many handwritten letters of Lachit Barphukan. Lachit Barphukan was a nationwide figure. His tale of braveries should not be restricted in Assam," said Himanta Biswa Sharma.

Kiren Rijiju underlined the spirit of India is incomplete whilst we take our unsung heroes along this journey of growth and development. Their ethos and principles ought to be recalled and respected.

"Lachit Barphukan is considered Assam's cultural idol after defeating a large army of the Mughal Empire to protect Guwahati in the Saraighat Battle on the banks of the Brahmaputra River in 1671. He was a powerful leader and courageous paragon, who has been the pride and maintained the sovereignty of his homeland. His undying spirit for the country will continue to inspire generations. I feel proud to be a part of this event, which is about celebrating the spirit of Lachit Barphukan," he added. (ANI)

