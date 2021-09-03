Lack of low-pressure area formations, depression in Bay of Bengal reason behind rainfall deficit in Odisha: IMD scientist

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 3 (ANI): Scientist with Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Thursday said that lack of low-pressure area formations and depressions in the Bay of Bengal contributed to rainfall deficit in Odisha.

"It is for the 6th time in last 120 years that rainfall deficit was 29 per cent or more. It has happened after 22-23 years. Usually, in monsoon, 12 low-pressure formations occur in the Bay of Bengal, but this year it was only five. In August, we expected two depression formations in the Bay of Bengal, but there has been no depression formation in the last 5 years. This is due to climate change," said Umashankar Das, the Senior Scientist with the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar while talking to ANI.

He said that 204.9 mm rainfall was recorded in Odisha in August 2021 and it was the 4th instance of rainfall lesser than 205 mm in Odisha after it happened in 1965, 1987 and 1998.



On rainfall for September, Das said, "The rainfall will be really good in North Odisha and not very good for South Odisha. Overall in Odisha, there will be normal rainfall. 6 low-pressure area formations are expected."

"Kharif crops are dependent on July-August rains. The main crop is rice. So this September rain would not help a lot. If the farming starts it will help the farmers, but in long term, it is not good for farmers," said Das on how rains will help farmers.

Odisha recorded a shortage in rainfall this year during the Monsoon season with a deficit of around 31 per cent. (ANI)

