Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered for shifting of headquarters of Administrative Secretary, Ladakh Affairs Department to Leh, Ladakh with immediate effect.
As per an order by its general administrative department, the decision has been taken to oversee the transition of Ladakh to Union Territory in terms of Jammu and Kashmir Re-Organization Act, 2019 and for operationalisation of Union Territory Secretariat.
In accordance with the order, the Commissioner / Secretary to the Government, Ladakh Affair Department has been asked to be headquartered at Leh, Ladakh.
On August 5, the central government had abrogated Article 370 and also bifurcated the former state into Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The new UTs will come into being on October 31. (ANI)
Ladakh Affairs Department headquarters to be shifted to Leh, Ladakh
ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 01:38 IST
