Ladakh: Army Chief visits Leh, interacts with members of 15th Finance Commission

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday visited the Fire and Fury Corps headquarters and interacted with members of the 15th Finance Commission, including its chairman NK Singh.

The Finance Commission team is in Ladakh sector as part of their visit to field formations of the Indian Army to understand the conditions under which troops are operating. They are in the region to assess the requirement of financial outlays to meet the force's modernisation and infrastructure development requirements.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh and Lieutenant General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps were also present during the interaction, in which issues related to Northern Command were discussed, according to an official press release.

The Army Chief highlighted the peculiar terrain, weather and altitude challenges of Ladakh sector, which require specialised equipment and skills for performing operational tasks.

"He also apprised the Finance Commission that the focus on improving connectivity to the border areas in the recent years had greatly improved the efficacy of the troops deployed along the borders," the statement said.

"Having seen the tough conditions in which own troops are deployed and performing their duties, members of the Finance Commission appreciated the dedication and commitment of the Indian Army for defending the country's borders in far-flung areas," it said.

The members assured the Indian Army of all support required to discharge their duties effectively. (ANI)

