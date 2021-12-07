Ladakh: Army organises Ice hockey tournament in Chushul

Chushul (Ladakh) [India], December 7 (ANI): With the aim to encourage sports in border areas, the Indian Army organised an annual inter-village ice hockey tournament in the Chushul in Ladakh.

The eighth edition of Late Lady Cadet Stanzin Odzes Memorial Inter Village Ice-hockey Tournament was held under "Project Sadbhavna" endeavour of the Chushul Brigade, of the Indian Army.

Seven teams participated in the week-long tournament that commenced at Tangtse. In the inaugural match, Chushul and Shachukul scored four goals and ended up in a draw. Winning the final match, the Chushul team became the champion.



One of the participating players said, "Ice Hockey is a very expensive game. We do not have any sponsorship. We got some equipment from Project Sadbhavna. We are running this with their help."



Another player said, "We are happy that we got the opportunity. We need support based on infrastructure and equipment."

Brigadier Mc Tamang, VSM was present at the final match. The players discussed their problems with Brigadier Tamang and informed him about the lack of infrastructure as per international standards. The Brigadier assured them of support from military and civil departments.



Speaking at the occasion, Brigadier Tamang said, "I am very happy that sports is encouraged in the border areas. Today's winning team is from Chushul. Chushul is just next to the border.

"These boys played so well. Army's help will continue. We will try to get them some private sponsorships," he said. (ANI)

