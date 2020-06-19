Ladakh Buddhist Association pays tributes to Indian soldiers killed in Galwan valley clash

Leh (Ladakh) [India], June 18 (ANI): People under the banner of Ladakh Buddhist Association took out a candle march on Thursday to pay tributes to the 20 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash with China.

The violent face-off happened in the Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese unit is among those killed, sources had confirmed.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had on Wednesday conveyed a clear and tough message to his Chinese counterpart Foreign Minister Wang Yi that what happened in Galwan was a "pre-mediated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties." (ANI)

