Ladakh Ignited Minds: A centre of excellence and wellness

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 28 (ANI): Indian Army signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and executing agency National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation, (NIEDO) for Ladakh Ignited Minds-2 for Academic Session 2022-23 after the huge success of the Project Ladakh Ignited Minds: 2021-22, conceptualised to secure a better future for the youth of UT of Ladakh as a full-time residential program, to mentor and guide the students for entrance examinations of various Medical and Engineering Colleges.

Academic Session 2021-22 consisted of 55 students out of which 21 students qualified for IIT & prestigious engineering colleges and 28 students had qualified in the NEET exams and have joined the best medical/ dental colleges across India.

The MoU was signed between Fire and Fury Corps, corporate partner Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and executing agency National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation, (NIEDO) on 24 Dec 2022 at HQ 14 Corps, Leh in the presence of Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, AVSM, YSM, GOC 14 Corps. Shri Deepak Kumar, Senior Regional Manager, J&K retail, HPCL, Dr Rohit Srivastav, Managing Trustee and CEO, NIEDO and various other senior Army officials and civil dignitaries were also present on occasion.



"The Ladakh Ignited Minds initiative has been conceptualised to mentor and guide the students and provide value-based education. Right from career selection, soft skill training, critical life competencies, leadership capabilities, personal conditioning, wellness programs, vocational training and personality development till they become a productive human resource for the nation. Ladakh Ignited Minds-2 consists of 47 number of students who will be undergoing this training," Defence PRO, Srinagar said.

Dignitaries speaking on the occasion highlighted that Army is making efforts to provide not only skill development training but also empower the youth of Ladakh towards securing seats in leading institutions of India for their better future.

Such efforts are a result of the continuous interaction of the Indian Army with the Locals. This initiative will certainly enthuse a new ray of hope for its youth. (ANI)

