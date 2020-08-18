Ladakh L-G inaugurates Choglamsar-Chuchot bridge

Leh [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Ladakh R K Mathur on Monday inaugurated the 60-meter span double lane motorable bridge over river Indus at Choglamsar and dedicated it to the public. The bridge is completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 821.90 lakh under Central Road Fund.



While addressing a gathering, L-G Mathur further said that the provision of Special Development Package by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to develop infrastructure and all other sectors on priority in Ladakh.

CEC, LAHDC, Leh Gyal P Wangyal, Executive Councilors, MP Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgial, DC, Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Engineer PWD, SSP Leh Rajiv Pandey, Sub-Area GOC official, Councilors, BDC and Panchayat members were present on the occasion.

The Governor congratulated the people of Chuchot and others connecting villages over the completion of the bridge.

He stated that it would benefit people in easing their life and contribute to the economy. The Governor also appreciated the efforts put in under the leadership of LAHDC, Leh for timely completion of the bridge enduring many hurdles.

L-G Mathur further stated that all the institutions and public need to work together to speed up the works and improve the services for the public.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the Union Territory status has given Ladakh a great opportunity with good funds and strengthening of the machinery to develop its infrastructure matching the national level where Ladakh so far has lagged behind. (ANI)

