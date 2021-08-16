Ladakh LG RK Mathur celebrates 75th Independence Day with Indian Army in Leh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], August 15 (ANI): Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur on Sunday celebrated the 75th Independence Day of the country with the Indian Army in Leh.

According to a tweet by the Office of the Lt. Governor, Mathur visited the War Memorial at Leh on the occasion and paid tribute to the martyrs. He also signed the visitor's book at the Hall of Fame Memorial.

Mathur was accompanied by Lieutenant General PGK Menon, General Officer Commanding of Fire and Fury Corps and the two laid a wreath at the War Memorial to honour the fallen soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice to defend the nation's borders.



Mathur complimented the army for its devotion to duty and indomitable spirit while serving under trying and different conditions. He acknowledged the invaluable contribution of the army in maintaining the sanctity of the nation's borders in the Ladakh region with fortitude and courage.

As per a statement released by Srinagar Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, all ranks of the Fire and Fury Corps celebrated independence day with zeal and patriotic fervour.

In Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the flag at the ramparts of Red Fort and delivered the customary address to the nation. (ANI)

