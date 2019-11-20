Ladakh LG visits Fire and Fury Corps Headquarters

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur on Wednesday visited the Fire and Fury Corps Headquarters here.

The Lieutenant Governor was briefed by Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, GOC-in-C, Northern Command on operational and allied issues.

"General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command called on the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, at the Raj Nivas in Leh today. He was accompanied by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding,'Fire & Fury' Corps," an official statement said.

"During their interaction, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh highlighted the strong bond shared between the people of Ladakh and the Army, which is time tested and enduring. At the invitation of Lieutenant-General Singh, Mathur visited the Headquarters of 'Fire & Fury' Corps later in the day, where he was given a comprehensive brief on the operational and security situation pertaining to the Ladakh Sector," the statement said.

"This was followed by a detailed discussion on issues related to civil-military cooperation and the role the Army can play in the planned developmental activities in the Union Territory of Ladakh," the statement added. (ANI)

