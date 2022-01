Ladakh: Locals perform traditional dance on Republic Day

Ladakh (Leh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Residents of Ladakh performed a traditional dance at 73rd Republic Day celebrations on Polo ground in Leh.



Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur addressed the gathering on Republic Day.

He said, "In these years, India has achieved a lot. Our constitution not only gave us fundamental rights but also fundamental duties that we must follow."

The L-G also said that tourist places in the Union Territory have been opened for the public and this will boost tourism in the sector. (ANI)