Ladakh locals rejoice as region celebrates first I-day since being announced as UT

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 16:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): With the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the spirit of "One Nation, One Constitution" has become a reality, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday while slamming Congress and other opposition parties for making a hue and cry over the issue.