Ladakh: Lt Gen Harinder Singh, 'Fire and Fury' Corps lay wreath at War Memorial on Infantry Day

Ladakh [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding, 'Fire and Fury' Corps laid wreath at the War Memorial in Leh on Sunday, to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, on 73rd Infantry Day today.

Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir Valley.

The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment. (ANI)



