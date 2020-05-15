Ladakh MP warns people of Union Territory's fake Twitter account

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Friday informed that the Twitter handle with username @GB_Ladakh_India is fake and people should only refer @DIPR_Leh and @InformationDep4 for any updates on Ladakh.



The handle @GB_Ladakh_India has more than 30, 000 followers and its bio reads," Official Non-Governmental Twitter Account for Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh (U.T.), India."

The information was conveyed by the MP through Twitter. (ANI)

