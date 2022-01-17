Ladakh: Phey village of Leh gets access to tap water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission

Leh (Ladakh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Each and every household of the Phey village of Leh now has access to tap water supply even during winters, thanks to the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Speaking to ANI, a villager said, "Every household gets timely good-quality tap water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission, even during winters, with the help of solar panels."



Another villager thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the water supply.

"In our village now we are getting tap water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission. I am thankful to the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. Earlier, we had no access to tap water but today because of the government every household is getting water. We are very happy that in winters also we are getting water," said a villager.





A villager said that because of the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission, the village has immensely benefited.

"There was water scarcity in Phey village. Now, because of the central sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission, our village is greatly benefited. Earlier, there was no pipeline for water supply. Now we have dug up to get water. We have to provision for lifting water--solar power and electricity. As of now, we are using solar power to lift and supply water. This is on a trial basis," he said.



Working in line with 'SabkaSath, SabkaVikas, SabkaVishwas and SabkaPrayas', Jal Jeevan Mission's motto is 'no one is left out' and it aims at universal access to the potable tap water supply. At the start of the mission in 2019, out of a total of 19.20 Crore rural households in the country, only 3.23 Crore (17 per cent) had tap water supply.

During the last 28 months, despite Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns disruptions, Jal Jeevan Mission has been implemented with speed and today, 5.50 Crore rural households have been provided with tap water connections. Presently, 8.74 Crore (45.5 per cent) rural households across the country have tap water supply.

The states of Goa, Telangana, Haryana and UTs of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry, D&NH and D&D have ensured 100 household tap connections in rural areas. At present, every household in 84 districts and more than 1.30 lakh villages are receiving tap water supply in their homes. (ANI)

