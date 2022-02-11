Ladakh: Polycarbonate greenhouse helps farmers grow vegetables locally

Leh (Ladakh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Ladakh farmers are reaping benefits with farming with the introduction of the polycarbonate greenhouse by the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) in collaboration with the Agricultural Department Art Thiksey, with the support of Union Territory administration. The polycarbonate greenhouse has allowed farmers to grow vegetables of various varieties throughout the winter season locally. About 100 such greenhouses were constructed in Leh which helped the farmers to warn their livelihoods during the cold winter season.

Ladakh is a place where winters are harsh. The cropping season in Ladakh is barely five to six months in a year, which necessitates obtaining vegetables and fruits from outside through roads or air. During winters, it gets even worse, when the temperature goes down to -25 to -30 degrees celsius, the roads to Srinagar and Manali are cut off and the supply of vegetables and fruits are restricted.

People in Ladakh can have fresh produces of organic vegetables produced with organic methods.

The UT government of Ladakh provides subsidized facilities to establish such practices.

Stanzin Laskit, a farmer in Ladakh, said, "The DIHAR greenhouse overall is a great experience for all of us. During winters, our roads get blocked and the supply of vegetables and fruits are restricted. But I am thankful to the DIHAR greenhouse, as we can produce broccoli, cauliflower, and other types of vegetables even in winter."



Stanzin further stated, "Earlier, we had the local greenhouse, but it only produces leafy vegetables like spinach and coriander. The introduction of polycarbonate greenhouse makes us independent and also gives an opportunity to earn income."

But Stenzin feels that the greenhouse alone can not eliminate unemployment in the city. The state should also help in distribution and in fixing the market price, he added.

Dechan Angmo, another farmer of Ladakh, said, "With the help of DIHAR greenhouse, we can produce vegetables in three seasons. While in the local greenhouse, we only grew leafy vegetables, which is a profit-market for all of us. We receive a good margin of profit after selling the leafy vegetables and the same with the case of crops like capsicum, chillies."

Dechan praised the administration for providing the greenhouse to the farmers. She said, "I want to thank the UT administration as experts come to our places and give us advice on how to grow the crop."

She also urged the government to give them the "organic farming certificate" so that they can enhance their incomes. (ANI)

