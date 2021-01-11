Ladakh reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 16 patients discharged

Leh (Ladakh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Ladakh reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and 16 discharges on Sunday.



According to the Department of Information & Public relations Leh Ladakh, the active cases in the Union Territory has come down to 197. The current count of 190 active cases is reported from Leh district while seven from Kargil district.

The tally of confirmed positive cases in the UT stands at 9,618. With the number of cured patients increased to 9,294, the recovery percentage has reached 97 per cent.

Till now, 127 people have died in the UT due to COVID-19 disease. (ANI)

