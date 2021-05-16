Ladakh reports 177 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Leh (Ladakh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Ladakh reported 177 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Territory's health department informed on Sunday.

As many as 181 people recovered from the disease in the said period, out of which 165 were cured and discharged in Leh and 19 in Kargil.

The UT also recorded two death in the said period.



With 177 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ladakh, the total caseload in the Union Territory has reached 16,333 including 1,549 active cases.

Of the 16,333 COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, 13,439 are from Leh and 2,894 from Kargil. Out of the total fresh cases, 174 cases were reported from Leh and three from Kargil.

With a recovery rate of 90 per cent, 14,619 people have been discharged in the UT so far. (ANI)

