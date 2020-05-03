Ladakh reports 18 more COVID-19 cases

Ladakh [India], May 3 (ANI): 18 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Ladakh's Chuchot Yokma, said Union Territory's Health and Medical Education Commissioner/Secretary Rigzin Samphel on Sunday.

"18 new positive cases from Chuchot Yokma. Please stay home and respect the rule of social distancing," Samphel tweeted.

No COVID-19 death has been reported from the Union Territory so far. (ANI)

