Ladakh reports 251 new COVID-19 cases

Leh (Ladakh) [India], May 6 (ANI): With 251 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ladakh, the total caseload in the union territory has reached 14,811, the Department of Information and Public Relations informed on Thursday.

Of the 14,811 COVID-19 cases in the union territory, 12,252 are from Leh and 2,559 from Kargil.

Out of the total fresh cases, 182 cases were reported from Leh and 69 from Kargil.



The total number of active cases has reached 1,494, including 1,264 in Leh district and 230 in Kargil district, the officials said.

With a recovery rate of 89 per cent, 13,166 people have been discharged in the UT so far. 131 patients were cured and discharged yesterday of which 115 were discharged in Leh and 16 in Kargil.

The death toll in the UT stands at 151, with 107 fatalities reported from Leh and 44 from Kargil. (ANI)

