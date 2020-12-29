Ladakh reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Leh (Ladakh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Five new cases of COVID-19 was reported in the Union territory of Ladakh on Monday, taking the toll of the confirmed case to 9,411.

As per the official data issued by the UT Administrations, the total number of active cases has come down to 198, out of which 177 are in Leh district and 21 in Kargil.

At least 16 patients were cured and discharged on Monday.

Till now, 126 patients have succumbed to the virus in the UT. (ANI)