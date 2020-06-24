Ladakh reports 85 new cases of COVID-19

Ladakh [India], June 23 (ANI): Ladakh has reported 85 new cases of coronavirus taking the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory (UT) to 783.

According to an official media bulletin, 12 more patients were cured and discharged in Leh district.

The total number of cases reported in the Union Territory is 932 while one patient has died due to the disease. (ANI)

