Ladakh Scouts Regiment organises ex-servicemen rally for welfare outreach

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): In an outreach initiative for the welfare of veterans, veer naris (widows of defence personnel) and their dependents, Ladakh Scouts Regiment conducted an ex-servicemen rally here on Wednesday.

The rally was organised under the aegis of Fire and Fury Corps.

"It was a unique occasion which witnessed the congregation of an array of war veterans ranging from 1948, 1962, 1971 wars and Operation VIJAY (1999), besides veteran mountaineers including Everest climbers and sportsmen of various winter sports," said an official statement.

Medical and dental check-up facilities for the veer naris, veterans and their next of kin were organised.

"Important information pertaining to ex-servicemen welfare, various other welfare schemes from central and state government, various investment schemes and possible loan proposals towards house building, business establishment and vehicle purchases were provided to them," the statement said.

Lieutenant General YK Joshi also interacted with the attendees and assured them of "unstinting support" towards their welfare and improvement in the quality of life.

Senior army officers, civil administration officials and representatives from the Defence Pension Disbursing Office (DPDO) were also present at the event. (ANI)

