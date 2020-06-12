Ladakh standoff: India, China hold Major General-level talks to discuss ongoing dispute

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Major General-level talks were held on Friday between the Indian and Chinese armies to discuss the ongoing dispute in Eastern Ladakh.

India-China will hold multiple talks at different levels to address the situation, said Army sources.

The military Commander-level talks were held on June 6 between 14 Corps Chief Lt Gen Harinder Singh and Chinese Maj Gen Liu Lin at Moldo opposite Chushul.

After the first round of talks, Chinese and Indian Armies disengaged by going back by 2-2.5 km from their stand-off positions at Galwan Nala, PP-15 and Hot Springs.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the services chiefs to review the situation in Ladakh, sources said.

The Chinese military started a build-up along the Line of Actual Control in May first week along with the Ladakh sector and Sikkim where they came to the Naku La area and had a face-off with the Indian troops there.

The two countries have held military and diplomatic talks to resolve the stand-off in Eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

