Ladakh to welcome PM Modi, Amit Shah soon : MP Namgyal

Ladakh (India), Aug 16 (ANI): Buoyed by the Union Territory status granted to it recently, Ladakh is planning host a grand welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the duo considered main architects of defanging Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and allowing the government to split Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories -J&K with legislature and Ladakh without it.

Speaking to ANI, Ladhak MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said, "We will invite Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah along with all those who have made possible the separate status for Ladakh."

The dates would be finalised only after confirmation from Prime Minister and Union Home Minister.

"We have waited 70 years for this moment and now we are planning a grand celebration for them. Let the Prime Minister and Home Minister give us dates, " said Namgyal.

Namgyal has been tasked by the party to reach out to the various communities and satiate their apprehensions about opening the region to the investors. In pursuance, he is extensively touring various areas and attending to the doubts of the leaders of the various communities, regarding their future and how it would be protected by the Union.

The MP stated that marathon meetings have been planned for allaying apprehensions like "takeover of land by outsiders" among other fears.

"I have been collecting feedback from various stakeholders. You can see those in the tourism sector have apprehension as to how they protect their business interests. But for a few sectors, people are concerned. IT sector, education field, geo-thermal, herbal plants and solar are few fields that are unexplored, on which locals have not worked. So, if the investment is coming in these sectors should we accept it and most importantly what will be the terms of accepting it, " said the MP.

Ladakh was accorded a status of union territory by the parliament along with abrogation of article 370 in the recently concluded budget session of parliament.

However, there is some reservation among people of the region possibly due to which the government has so far delayed the investment summit in the region. Jammu and Kashmir that got status of UT the same day as that of Ladhak will be hosting investors summit from October 12 - October 14.

"Local stakeholders sentiments and aspirations are to be taken into consideration. One big concern is of ownership of land. Should it be given or not. But I have had interactions with them and locals have nothing to worry about. The right of land is with Autonomous Hill Council. We may give land on a lease basis. How much reservation will our locals get? What could be the percentage of royalty given to the council, " said Namgyal.

"We are having discussions on all these issues with the people. It will soon be finalised and a report on the same will be handed over to the government, " claims Namgyal. (ANI)

