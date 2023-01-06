Lady sub inspector chased, threatened by armed miscreants while returning from night duty in Bhubaneswar, three held

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 6 (ANI): A lady sub-inspector (SI) posted at women's police station in Bhubaneshwar was allegedly chased, verbally abused, and threatened by a group of armed miscreants in the state capital on Monday late night, the polices said on Thursday.

Three persons have been arrested, the police said.

Officials said that the lady sub-inspector was returning to her government quarters on Reserve Police office premises after duty at around 1.30 am on January 2 when around three persons in an SUV, came from the opposite direction and tried to hit her car near Science Park.

They allegedly tried to stop her and hurled abuses at her in obscene language.

The female sub-inspector sped her car and entered a police reserve ground. However the miscreants, in an intoxicated state, suddenly took a U-turn and started chasing the lady police officer.



Sub-inspector then shouted for help following which a few police personnel present at the reserve ground rushed to her help. Seeing other police officials, the miscreants fled from the spot, the police said.

On Wednesday, the lady SI lodged a written complaint in this regard with the Saheed Nagar police in which she mentioned that she spotted one of the miscreants armed with a sword.

"One of the miscreants asked me to stop the car and threatened to kill me. I hurriedly entered the Reserve Police office premises through its back gate and managed to escape from them," she said in a complaint.

Based on her statement on the description of the vehicle that chased her, police checked CCTV footage of that area, arrested the three accused, and also seized the SUV involved in the incident.

Saheed Nagar police have registered a case in this connection under Sections 294, 341, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"She was chased by three persons who were in an SUV following an argument with them regarding overtaking. A case has been registered and the 3 accused have been arrested," DCP Prateek Singh said. (ANI)

