'Lagawelu Jab Lipstick' singer booked for threatening, making obscene comments on actress

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Saturday registered a case against a famed Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh on a complaint moved by an actress.

The victim alleged that Singh threatened and passed obscene comments on her on a social media platform.

The case was registered against Singh at the Malwani police station here under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Information and Technology Act, the First Information Report (FIR) stated.

Singh, who shot to fame with the song "Lagawelu Jab Lipstick", has worked with the victim in several films. (ANI)