Lahaul: Areas around Chandrabhaga river submerge in water following heavy rainshowers

Lahaul and Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Several areas surrounding the Chandrabhaga river in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti Valley were submerged under the water after its level rose, following the heavy downpours.

"The water of Chandrabhaga river has increased and it has flowed over the Jobering Bridge and the surrounding area is also submerged in water," the police post Jahalman informed quoting the Lahaul Spiti Police.

It also advised the locals and tourists to not go towards the rivers and streams in bad weather.



Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm for today.

"...Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh on August 16, 19 and 20," IMD said in a tweet.

Earlier on July 27, the flash flood occurred at Tozing Nullah on Tandi-Udaipur route in Lahaul sub-division due to which the road was blocked.

After the incident, "105 passengers rescued from Chattru in a joint rescue operation by Police and Civil admin after they were stranded due to a blocked highway amid flash floods in Chhattru area of Lahaul-Spiti district," Manav Verma, SP, Lahaul-Spiti had said.

The adminisatrtion had informed that out of the total rescued people, 80 had left for Manali and the remaining were accommodated in Koksar and Sissu. (ANI)

