Lake Chowmuhani Bazar relocated to Vivekananda Stadium in Tripura amid COVID-19

Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 7 (ANI): As COVID-19 cases are on surge in Agartala with positivity rate reaching 21 per cent, the West Tripura district administration along with various market committees have decided to relocate the busy markets to open spaces to maintain social distancing.

West Tripura district administration has relocated Lake Chowmuhani Bazar to Vivekananda Stadium in the city to ensure social distancing in view of rising cases of COVID-19.

Both people visiting the market and vegetable vendors are happy with the decision of the administration and are abiding by the order.

"The market has been relocated here in the view of COVID-19 and I think it is a good decision as here the social distancing will be followed properly," a man who came to shop told ANI.

Meanwhile, the shopkeepers who are happy on the one hand about the decision, on the other hand, they complained that as the new market area is totally in open space so they have to face the bright sun and rain and this lead to some loss in their business.

"The decision is good but this area is in open space and there are no shelters here. We are bearing the sun and sometimes its rain when everything gets drenched and create problems for us. In the sun, the vegetable gets dry and look stale due to which they don't get sold," a vegetable vendor said. (ANI)

