Lake Festival organised in Jammu to promote Surinsar, Mansar as tourist destination

Jammu [India], September 18 (ANI): The tourism department in Jammu organised a two-day lake festival on Saturday at the Surinsar and Mansar lakes to promote tourism in the region.

The Sarpanch of Surinsar while talking to ANI, lauded the tourism department for organising the festival.

"I would like to thank the government for organising the festival. Not just this is good for development, but will also boost tourism. This will help children in remaining fit and they will also learn about their environment," he said.



Different rides were also arranged for the children and they participated very enthusiastically in them.

A child said, "I really liked the festival. We participated in many adventurous events. I would like to come here daily."

"There are so many different types of swings. The decorations and arrangements are also good," another child said.





One of the organisers of the event told that the festival is organised on the theme of promoting the environment.

"We are working towards Green Tourism, Natural Tourism. We want to promote tourism and also work on the environmental theme. The festival is being organized in Surinsar and Mansar. We are arranging such activities that people can involve in. We invite all the families to come here and enjoy the festival.



Many cultural events, musical programmes and laser shows were organised at the festival. The people seemed to enjoy the festival.

One of the attendees said, "There are so many beautiful places in Jammu, and these activities will help explore such places."

"We really enjoyed coming here, and would like to thank the tourism department," another attendee said.



Another organiser of the festival told that these activities help in the local development.

"We have totally employed local people here for the job. The Surinsar region was not getting that much exposure despite being such a great place. But, now the government is pumping money into it and it is helping in boosting tourism and local development. We need to organise more such events," he told ANI. (ANI)

