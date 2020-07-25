Lake Kamegowda critical, only praises don't help: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI): Kalmane Kamegowda, the lake man who was recently praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent Mann Ki Baat, is in serious condition after he tested positive for COVID-19, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Saturday.

"The health condition of Lake Kamegowda is serious. It is our responsibility to save him. I demand that the state government make appropriate arrangements for emergency treatment," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

"The Prime Minister also praised him in Mann Ki Baat. Chief Ministers expressed appreciation. Only praising doesn't help him at this point of time. The government needs to come forward to treat him in a good hospital when he's sick," he said in the following tweet.

Kamegowda of Dasanadoddi village in Malavalli taluk had drawn the attention of the Prime Minister in the 66th 'Mann Ki Baat' for constructing ponds to conserve rainwater during the summer.

Responding to Kumaraswamy's remark, State Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K said that he has already called up the Mandya Medical College and directed the hospital to admit and treat Kamegowda.

"As soon as I noticed the seriousness of Kamagowad's health, I called the director of the Mandya Medical College and informed him that he should be admitted to the hospital and treated. I pray to the Lord that the Kamagowadas who inspire the whole country will heal soon," Sudhakar K tweeted. (ANI)

