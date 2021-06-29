Lakha Sidhana gets interim relief in another Republic Day violence case

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): A Delhi Court granted interim protection from arrest to alleged gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana in connection with another Republic Day violence case till July 19.

Sidhana was granted interim protection from arrest on Tuesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand granted interim relief to Sidhana till the next date of hearing, July 19, according to his lawyer.

The Court was hearing Sidhana's anticipatory bail plea.



Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, with advocates Rakesh Chahar, Advocates Jaspreet Rai, VPS Sandhu, Jasdeep S Dhillon, APS Mander, Prateek Kohli, Sankalp Kohli appeared for Sidhana in the Court.

Earlier Sidhana was granted interim protection from arrest till July 3 in connection with violence in the Red Fort on January 26, 2021.

Delhi Police has alleged that the accused persons violated the permission and diverted the route of vehicles, allegedly started rioting and attacked police personnel deployed on official duty.

A First Information Report has registered in Samaipur Badli under various sections dealing with rioting, criminal conspiracy of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

According to the FIR, on January 26, protesters from the Singhu border reached GT Karnal Road, and allegedly destroyed the police barricades, when police tried to intervene and stop them. The FIR said that water cannon and tear gas was used to disperse the protestors. (ANI)

