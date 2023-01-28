Lakhimpur Kheri: Four-year-old boy, visiting brother in jail, stamped on cheek

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): A four-year-old boy, who went to meet his brother in jail, was allegedly stamped on the cheek by the prison staff at Lakhimpuri Kheri of Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Jail Superintendent, Lakhimpur Kheri, Vipin Kumar Mishra said the people are rountinely stamped at correctionals to separate vistors from inmates.



"Generally, two stamps are placed at our two entry gates. It is likely that the red stamp was applied (on the boy) at the second entry gate in a bid to ascertain him as a visitor. The red stamp is applied on inner side of a visitor's hand," the superintendent added.

He said that it was also possible that the child touched his cheek with his stamped hand and the wet mark smudged his face.

"We will look into the matter. We are in the process of taking the child's statement. If found that the child's face was stamped on purpose, strict action would be taken," the jail superintendent added. (ANI)

