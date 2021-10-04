Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Akhilesh Yadav demands MoS Home's resignation, Rs 2 cr ex-gratia for next of kin of victims

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): Demanding the resignation of the Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said even Britishers would not have oppressed the people the way BJP-led government is oppressing the farmers.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also demanded Rs 2 crores as ex-gratia and government jobs for the next of kin of the farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Speaking to the media person while protesting outside his residence in Lucknow, Yadav said: "Even Britishers would not have committed the kind of atrocities this government is committing against farmers. MoS Home Ajay Mishra and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya should resign."

"Rs 2 crores and government jobs should be given to next of kin of the farmers who lost their lives in the incident," he said.

The Samajwadi Party president has staged a sit-in protest outside his residence after police stopped him from going to Lakhimpur Kheri, where 8 people, including 4 farmers, died yesterday.

"Government does not want any political leaders to go there. What are they hiding?" he asked.

Samajwadi Party workers have gathered here as police deployed forces put up barricades at his residence at Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow.

Earlier, Yadav demanded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation over the incident.

Several Opposition leaders from various parties including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are also scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of MoS for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni came with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra Teni refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)