Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Ashish Mishra sent to jail by SIT

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was sent to jail by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) after being produced before the Crime Branch on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident reached the site along with the accused and security forces.



As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)

