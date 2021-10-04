Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Cong demands immediate release of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): The Congress has demanded immediate release of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been allegedly detained by Uttar Pradesh Police in the Hargaon area on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including 4 farmers, died on Sunday.

Addressing the media, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said that the party has come with five demands including the release of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and allowing her to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the family of victims. He said that hre detention is illegal.

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Deependra Hooda were stopped in Sitapur on their way to Lakhimpur Kheri. Hooda was assaulted. They have been detained illegally. This practice of preventing political leaders from free movement is very hazardous. Priyanka should be released," said Shukla.

The Congress also demanded the dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Council of Ministers and the arrest of his son.

Congress demands that a high-level inquiry should be initiated in the incident and the kin of the family should be given compensation. The minister should be removed from the Union Council of Ministers and his son should be arrested along with other BJP leaders involved in the incident. Priyanka Gandhi and other Chief Ministers should be allowed to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the kin of the victims, said Shulka.

He further alleged that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were also not allowed to visit Uttar Pradesh.



"Their aircraft was not allowed to land at the Lucknow airport. Other opposition leaders were also not allowed to visit there. Why are they stopping leaders from visiting? We also had a government there for ten years but we never stopped anyone from visiting anywhere," said Congress leader.

The Congress leader further said that tomorrow there will be a protest outside District Magistrate's (DM) office across the country.

"Oppressing farmers is unfortunate for democracy. I demand the Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister take strict action against those responsible," he added.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said police.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

