Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers submit complaint against Union MoS Teni, his son

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): Farmers have submitted a complaint against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni and his son Ashish Mishra Teni at Tikunia over Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Arvind Chaurasiya said, "I have received a memorandum (from farmers), demanding dismissal of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, registration of FIR based on their complaint, ex gratia payment to kin of the victim and government jobs to the family member of the deceased and judicial probe into the incident."

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said police.



Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri Arun Kumar Singh confirmed eight deaths including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicle(s) that allegedly ran over the farmers.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement alleging the death of four farmers in the incident.

Meanwhile, refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

