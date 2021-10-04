Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Heavy traffic snarls at Delhi Noida Direct Flyway

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): Checking at the toll plaza in Noida due to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident brought vehicles to a grinding halt on Monday morning, causing inconvenience to daily commuters.

According to the police, vehicles are being checked while ensuring that no congestion takes place, as per the precautionary measure.



Ganesh Saha, DCP (Traffic), Gautam Buddh Nagar at the toll plaza on DND Flyway said, "As a precautionary measure, vehicles are being checked while ensuring that no congestion takes place. The traffic towards Delhi is normal. Efforts are on to ease the traffic towards Noida as well."

Earlier today, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory due to the ongoing protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

In the advisory, the Delhi police have closed the National Highways 24 and 9. The police requested commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan to take the Vikas Marg route to reach Ghaziabad and for Noida, divert their vehicle to Delhi Noida Direct highway.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said police.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri Arun Kumar Singh confirmed eight deaths including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicle(s) that allegedly ran over the farmers. (ANI)