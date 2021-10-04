Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Navjot Singh Sidhu released from Sarangpur police station

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 4 (ANI): Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was released from Sarangpur Police Station on Monday hours after he was detained by the police while protesting outside Punjab Raj Bhavan for demanding the arrest of Union Minister of State's son Ashish Mishra over Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"Is demanding the arrest of those who killed farmers a crime?," says Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who was earlier detained for leading a protest in Chandigarh against the death of 8 persons, including 4 farmers in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa & Congress leader Kuljit Nagra along with other party leaders have been detained by UP police in Saharanpur, while they were on their way to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet families of farmers who lost their lives in violence.

Sidhu, staged a massive protest before Raj Bhawan today while strongly condemning the killing of innocent farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri "at the hands of BJP goons and ministers".

"People who ran vehicles on peaceful protesting farmers (in Lakhimpur) should be arrested. A case of sedition should be registered against Haryana CM ML Khattar for his statement," said Sidhu during a protest in Chandigarh.

Sidhu slammed the BJP for the atrocities committed by the Uttar Pradesh police against the Congress national leader Priyanka Gandhi who reached to support the farmers.

The Congress has demanded immediate release of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been allegedly detained by Uttar Pradesh Police in the Hargaon area on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Chandigarh police with its heavy task force arrested Sidhu along with his associates.

On Sidhu's call Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee today staged protests at block and district level across Punjab.

While protesting, Sidhu demanded strict action against the alleged 'killers of farmers' and the removal of the Union Minister of State of Ministry of Home Affairs Ajay Mishra behind the attack. He also demanded that a case of sedition should be registered against Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar for making incendiary and provocative speeches against farmers.

Navjot Singh Sidhu today held a protest outside the Governor's House. He was accompanied by more than a dozen INC MLAs, Punjab Youth Congress President and other Congress workers.

Sidhu staged the protest in front of the main gate and raised slogans against the Central government. The Chandigarh police reached the spot with its large task force and then called in water cannons. After nearly an hour, the Punjab Congress President was arrested along with his associates, The statement of Punjab Congress stated.

Sidhu said that farmers were being forced to sacrifice their lives due to the adamant attitude of the Central government. "If the government is serious about the welfare of farmers, it should immediately repeal the three agriculture laws and give legal recognition to the desired minimum support price (MSP) on crops," he said.

Sidhu, who has been supporting the farmers' movement, said that the BJP is spoiling the atmosphere of the country by oppressing the food-givers of the country.

As many as eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that broke out after a car hit protesting farmers.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, issued a statement on Sunday regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son--Ashish Mishra, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

However, both the Union Minister and his son have refuted SKM's allegations. (ANI)