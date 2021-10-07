Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reiterates demand for resignation of MoS Teni

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Reiterating her demand for removal of Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union council of Ministers over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that justice has not been served yet and she will continue to fight for it.

"Justice is a right in a democracy and justice is not served yet. Every eyewitness has identified MoS Home's son and had said that he was involved in the matter. The Union minister needs to resign to ensure an unbiased investigation," she told media persons here.

"All the affected families I met yesterday only demanded justice. The police force was used to stop the Opposition leaders but not to arrest the accused," she added.

Congress delegation including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family of deceased farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri district yesterday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Priyanka had said that voices of justice for the farmers are being muffled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.



Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Varda and 11 others for "disturbing peace" in the state.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

