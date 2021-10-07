Lakhimpur Kheri incident: SC says suo motu cognisance is miscommunication, was asked to file PIL

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): A day after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the violence that took place in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, it clarifies that Court's Registry was asked to register a PIL but due to miscommunication it was registered as a suo motu matter.

Chief Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana said, "Two advocates wrote a letter to the court on Tuesday, we directed our Registry to register the letter as PIL but due to miscommunication, they registered it as a suo motu matter."



CJI Ramana further said that the matter will be heard later today.

A Bench of Chief Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli are hearing the matter.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. (ANI)

