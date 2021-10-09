Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra appears before police

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, reached the police station in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri case on Saturday.

The UP police had pasted a summon letter outside his residence, asking him to appear before the police inquiry related to the Lakhimpur Kheri case in which eight people were killed.

Awadhesh Kumar, the legal advisor of Ashish Mishra, told reporters here on Saturday, "We respect the notice and are ready to cooperate in the investigation."



As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3, said Uttar Pradesh police.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)

