Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Rakesh Tikait demands registration of murder case

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday demanded the registration of a murder case against Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni's son after the death of four farmers allegedly in an accident with a convoy of cars. He also demanded compensation for the victims, removal of the minister and government jobs to the kin of victims.

"A case should be registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 120 (criminal conspiracy), Mishra should be removed from the post, compensation of Rs 1 crore to all the victims and also government jobs to the relatives of the family," Tikait demanded.

He alleged that the minister's son is involved in killing people and action should be taken against him.

Tikait also said that the further course of action will be decided after consulting villagers.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said police.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri Arun Kumar Singh confirmed eight deaths including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicle(s) that allegedly ran over the farmers.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement alleging the death of four farmers in the incident.

Meanwhile, refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)