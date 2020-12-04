Lakshadweep administrator Dineshwar Sharma passes away, PM recalls his contribution to policing

Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) [India], December 4 (ANI): Administrator of Lakshadweep Dineshwar Sharma passed away on Friday at the age of 66 at a Chennai hospital due to a lung-related ailment, Lakshadweep Resident Commissioner Asarpal Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Sharma and recognised his contributions in strengthening the security of the country during his policing career.

"Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long-lasting contributions to India's policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter-terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled Sharma's demise. He tweeted: "Deeply anguished to learn about the passing away of Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma ji. He served the nation with utmost devotion as a dedicated officer of the Indian Police Service. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

President Ram Nath Kovind had on October 23, 2020 appointed former interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma as the Administrator of Lakshadweep.

A 1976-batch retired IPS officer of Kerala cadre, Sharma served as chief of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) from December 31, 2014 to May 2017.

He was appointed as the interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir in 2017 during the first term of the Narendra Modi-led government. (ANI)

