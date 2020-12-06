Lakshadweep administrator Dineshwar Sharma's last rites performed with full state honours in Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], December 6 (ANI): The last rites of Dineshwar Sharma, Lakshadweep Administrator and former interlocutor to Jammu and Kashmir, were performed with full state honours in Gaya, on Saturday.

Sharma passed away on Friday at the age of 66 at a Chennai hospital due to a lung-related ailment, Lakshadweep Resident Commissioner Asarpal Singh said.



President Ram Nath Kovind had on October 23, 2020, appointed former interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma as the Administrator of Lakshadweep.

A 1976-batch retired IPS officer of Kerala cadre, Sharma served as chief of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) from December 31, 2014, to May 2017.

He was appointed as the interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir in 2017 during the first term of the Narendra Modi-led government. (ANI)

