Representative Image
Lakshadweep, Kerala and TN likely to receive heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Mahe: IMD

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Severe Cyclonic storm Maha which was over the east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area has moved north-northwestwards, with the speed of 18 kilometres in the past six hours on Friday.
In the next subsequent six hours, it will move west-northwestwards.
"It is very likely to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm over the east-central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.
Under the influence of the above weather system, the heavy downpour is likely to batter the Lakshadweep area during in the next 24 hours.
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala, south Tamil Nadu and Coastal Karnataka during the next 24 hours and heavy rainfall over Rayalseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and South Interior Karnataka during next 24 hrs", the weather forecast agency said.
The weather forecast agency also mentioned about the Cyclonic storm KYARR and said that it will move towards south-southwestwards in the next few hours from the west-central Arabian Sea.
"It is very likely to move southwestwards across the west-central Arabian Sea during the next 36 hours. It is very likely to weaken into a Deep Depression during the next six hours and further into a Depression during the subsequent six hours", it said.
The IMD has also predicted that heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala and Mahe besides Lakshadweep.
The thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada.
Sea condition is very likely to be very high to phenomenal over east-central Arabian Se.
"Rough to very rough over Lakshadweep area
and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and very rough over the west-central Arabian Sea," the agency said.
The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into central and southeast Arabian Sea for the next couple of days. (ANI)

iocl