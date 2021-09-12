Lalbaugcha Raja: Over 34 lakh devotees take darshan through virtual mode

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Though darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja (idol) in person is not allowed during Ganesh Chaturthi due to ongoing COVID pandemic, there is no decrease in the number of devotees flocking to take darshan of Ganpati through virtual mode.

According to the data available from Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi, as many as 34,61,368 devotees took darshan of the Lord Ganesha through online mode.

The data reads, 17,07,349 devotees logged in to Facebook of the Mandal to take darshan of Lord Ganesha on first day while 17,54,019 people logged in to YouTube channel of the Mandal.



Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, this year the Mandal had made arrangements through virtual mode of Lord Ganesha devotees to take darshan from all over the world.

Devotees of Raja of Lalbaug have taken this online darshan through the official website link of Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal and other social media.

The board has also arranged online prasada for the devotees of Lalbaugcha Raja. (ANI)

