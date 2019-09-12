Lalbaughcha Raja heads out for 'Ganpati Visarjan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Dipped in religious fervour, thousands of people thronged the city streets for the immersion ceremony of Lalbaughcha Raja's Ganpati idol on Thursday.

The Lalbaughcha Raja Ganesha idol is one of the most anticipated and visited pandal among others in the city.

This year, Lalbaughcha Raja idol was crafted on the theme celebrating India's ambitious space mission -- Chandrayaan-2 -- which added to the excitement of the devotees who looked forward to having a 'darshan' of their beloved 'Bappa'.

The background featured video clips of the satellite launch and also showcased planets, solar system, and then space. A lunar rover also dangled at the forefront of the towering statue.

Smeared with 'gulal' (coloured powder), the massive crowd gathered to celebrate the departure of Lalbaughcha Raja which stood at a massive height of 20 feet accompanied by a dozen priests.

A huge procession carrying the gigantic idol of Lord Ganesha marks the culmination of the 10-day long festival on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.

First installed in the year 1934, the festivity concludes with the immersion of the idol into the Arabian Sea.

The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and at elaborate pandals. (ANI)

